Bahrain Says Iran Drone Attack Damaged Water Desalination Plant, Injured Three

Falling missile debris damages university building in Muharraq as Iran’s aerial campaign expands across Gulf states

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Bahrain said Sunday that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant and falling missile debris injured three people while striking a university building, as Iran intensified its aerial campaign against Gulf states.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said missile fragments landed in the Muharraq Island area northwest of the capital Manama, causing injuries and structural damage.

“As a result of the blatant Iranian aggression, three people were injured, and material damage was inflicted on a university building in the Muharraq area after missile fragments fell,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities also reported that a nearby water desalination facility was damaged during the incident, raising concerns over critical infrastructure as the regional conflict continues to widen.

Bahrain's interior ministry said on Sunday an Iranian drone attack had damaged a water desalination plant as the Islamic Republic presses an air campaign against its Gulf neighbors.

"The Iranian aggression randomly bombs civilian targets and causes material damage to a water desalination plant following an attack by a drone," the ministry said in a statement, after Tehran earlier accused the US of striking one of its own desalination plants from a base in Bahrain.

The attack came amid a broader escalation across the Gulf, with Iran launching missiles and drones toward several neighboring countries hosting U.S. military assets, according to regional officials.

The growing wave of strikes has heightened fears that the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States could further destabilize the wider Middle East and threaten vital infrastructure in energy-producing Gulf states.