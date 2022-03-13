Fact-finding committee will be formed to investigate alleged ‘Israeli’ offices in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, a fact-finding committee will be formed to investigate allegations of “Israeli headquarters” present in the Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil, as this was used as a pretext to attack the Kurdish city on Saturday night.

The decision was made after a phone call between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and the head of the Sadrist movement, Moqtada al-Sadr, following the barrage of ballistic missiles that hit the Kurdish capital. Fortunately, nobody was killed in the attack, but there were severe structural damages to nearby buildings.

The two leaders agreed to form the committee to investigate allegations of “Israeli headquarters” in Erbil. According to a statement from the Iranian military, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used this as a pretext for its attacks.

“Erbil will never be on its knees, except for moderation, independence, and sovereignty,” al-Sadr said in a statement condemning the attacks.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that “the propaganda of the perpetrators of this attack is far from true,” referring to the allegations of Israeli sites in the Region.

