Washington condemns the criminal attack on Erbil: Elements of the Iranian regime must be held accountable

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday the United States of America condemned the missile attack that targeted the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, Saturday night.

"The United States condemns the criminal attack on civilian targets in Erbil," US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller said in a statement, adding that “Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and for terrorist attacks on innocent civilian properties."

The United States condemns the criminal attack on civilian targets in Erbil. Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and for terrorist attacks on innocent civilian properties — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 13, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers confirmed that the site targeted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was a civilian site and not an Israeli base, as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had claimed.

The council also called on the international community to investigate these ‘baseless attacks’ on Erbil.

Read More: KRG Council of Ministers calls on international community to investigate ‘baseless attacks’

The council urged the United Nations, the United States of America, the European Union, the Arab League, the Iraqi government and parliament, and the Iranian regime to open an urgent investigation into these attacks, to visit the targeted places, and to publicise their findings to the world.