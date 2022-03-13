Iranian advisor threatens: Erbil attack is just the beginning

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hours after a missile attack on Kurdistan Region’s capital city of Erbil, an Iranian official threatened that Iran would launch similar attacks in the future.

On early Sunday morning ,a barrage of missiles fell on the city, causing extensive material damage to several buildings, including Kurdistan24’s main headquarters in Erbil.

Read More: Missiles fall near main building of Kurdistan 24

"This was in Erbil last night," Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an advisor for the Iranian Committee for Nuclear Negotiations, commented on a video of the attack on Twitter.

"This is just the beginning," he added.

His comments followed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claiming responsibility for the attack. Tehran alleged that the target site was an "Israeli base".