Security

Iranian advisor threatens: Erbil attack is just the beginning

His comments followed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claiming responsibility for the attack.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan 24 headquarters was damaged by missile strikes. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan 24 headquarters was damaged by missile strikes. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Missile attacks Iran Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hours after a missile attack on Kurdistan Region’s capital city of Erbil, an Iranian official threatened that Iran would launch similar attacks in the future.

On early Sunday morning ,a barrage of missiles fell on the city, causing extensive material damage to several buildings, including Kurdistan24’s main headquarters in Erbil.

Read More: Missiles fall near main building of Kurdistan 24

"This was in Erbil last night," Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an advisor for the Iranian Committee for Nuclear Negotiations, commented on a video of the attack on Twitter.

"This is just the beginning," he added.

The Tweet
The Tweet

His comments followed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claiming responsibility for the attack. Tehran alleged that the target site was an "Israeli base".

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive