Politics

PM Barzani receives phone call from British Secretary of State for Asia and the Middle East

They discussed Sunday’s rocket attack against a residential area in Erbil and agreed that the attack constituted a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Combined photo of Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani and British Secretary of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling (Photo: K24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Amanda Milling Krg Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from British Secretary of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister explained the continued efforts and cooperation between the KRG and the federal government to counter the misleading campaign against the Kurdistan Region. He called on the United Kingdom to support Erbil and Baghdad in this regard.

The British Secretary of State for Asian and Middle East Affairs reiterated that the United Kingdom supports the people of the Kurdistan Region and stressed that her country is a strong supporter of the security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The two sides agreed to continue discussions and cooperation.

