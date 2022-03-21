Sadr calls on independent Iraqi MPs to attend parliamentary session for electing president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muqtada al-Sadr, the biggest winner of Iraq’s October 2021 parliamentary elections, called on the country’s independent members of parliament to attend the planned session for electing the country’s president.

The Iraqi Parliament has set Mar. 26 for lawmakers to vote on the next President of the Republic.

There are nearly 40 independent MPs in the parliament. Sadr tweeted that his Sadrist movement would allow them to participate in his majority government if they attend the voting session.

Per the Iraqi Federal Court’s latest ruling, the presence of 220 members of parliament is required to make the quorum. Sadr and his allies – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Taqadum (Progress) Alliance – have nearly 170 seats.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, mainly composed of political parties close to Iran, has 130 seats.

The Iraqi presidency, a mostly ceremonial position, has traditionally been reserved for Kurds. Forty candidates are presently competing for it.

The KDP’s candidate is Kurdish Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, while the PUK aims to reelect incumbent Iraqi President Barham Salih.