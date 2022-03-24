Politics

Albright holds ‘special place’ in Kurdish history, says President Nechirvan Barzani

President Nechirvan Barzani tweeted, saying that she holds a “special place” in Kurdish history for the role she played in bringing the civil war to an end.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a press conference. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a press conference. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Albright Nechirvan Barzani Presidency kurdistan presidency

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Thursday that the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright holds a “special place” in Kurdistan’s history, as she played a major role in ending the intra-Kurdish fighting of the 1990s. 

Ms. Albright died at the age of 84 due to cancer, her family announced in a statement on Wednesday. 

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright,” President Nechirvan Barzani tweeted, saying that she holds a “special place” in Kurdish history for the role she played in bringing the civil war to an end.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his condolences to Albright’s family, saying she closed a “bitter chapter” in Kurdistan.

Through the mediation and guidance of Ms. Albright, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and the late leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Jalal Talabani, arrived at a peace agreement that brought an end to the bloody civil strife.

Before becoming the first female US Secretary of State, Albright served as the country’s representative to the United Nations.

Born in 1937 in Czechoslovakia, she immigrated to the United States in 1948 with her family.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive