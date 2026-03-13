Sudani Discusses Erbil Drone Attack With Macron, Emphasizes Ceasefire Efforts

Iraq has initiated an investigation into the drone attack on French forces in Erbil and is coordinating with coalition partners to prevent further incidents and safeguard regional stability.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into a drone strike targeting French military personnel in Erbil province, officials said Friday, as Baghdad seeks to prevent further attacks on foreign forces and stabilize the region amid ongoing hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani discussed the incident during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing Iraq’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and contain the escalation of conflict in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

The statement noted that Sudani condemned attacks on Iraqi sovereignty that have resulted in casualties among Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members. He described the strikes as actions that threaten social stability and disrupt public order.

Regarding the French forces, the Prime Minister expressed condolences for the loss of a French soldier stationed in Erbil as part of the International Coalition combating ISIS. He confirmed that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to determine the circumstances of the drone attack.

The Prime Minister’s office indicated that Sudani and Macron discussed regional security developments, including the ongoing military operations carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces against Iran, which have intensified in recent weeks.

Sudani reiterated Baghdad’s commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the wider conflict and restoring long-term stability and security in Iraq and the broader Middle East.

President Macron conveyed France’s support for Iraq’s efforts to mediate regional disputes and foster stability, according to the statement.

Macron highlighted Iraq’s central role in bridging different viewpoints and consolidating security in the region, underscoring the importance of Iraqi coordination in preventing further attacks on international forces and civilian populations.

The drone strike on French personnel in Erbil comes amid a period of heightened tension in Iraq, including recent U.S. military operations that have targeted locations in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Anbar, and Babil.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously protested these strikes, emphasizing that they violate Iraq’s sovereignty and endanger both civilians and civil and military institutions, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

Undersecretary Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris to demand prior coordination of any operations originating on Iraqi soil and stressed adherence to cultural and social contexts to manage crises effectively.

The U.S. has emphasized that its military operations are directed exclusively against Iran. Harris stated that “America's war is only with Iran, and the country's policy in the region consists only of limited responses and the defense of its interests,” while also calling for enhanced protection of U.S. diplomatic missions in Baghdad and Erbil.

The ongoing U.S. campaign has included precision strikes aimed at degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, resulting in casualties among both Iranian and coalition forces. Central Command reported that thirteen U.S. service members have been killed during the campaign, and six crew members of a KC-135 refueling aircraft died in a crash in western Iraq.

In addition to addressing immediate security concerns, Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to preventing the recurrence of attacks on foreign personnel and to maintaining diplomatic safeguards for international forces operating in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized coordination with international partners to manage the security situation effectively and mitigate threats to both foreign missions and Iraqi civilians.

Baghdad continues to monitor developments in the region closely while investigating the drone strike on French soldiers and coordinating with coalition partners to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain operational safety and uphold Iraqi sovereignty.