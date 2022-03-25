PM Barzani attending top government, energy conferences in UAE

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, where he is set to attend the Global Energy Forum and the World Government Summit.

"I'm pleased to be back in the UAE to brief investors on opportunities in our energy sector and discuss with the leadership recent regional developments," Barzani tweeted on Friday.

The prime minister is among the "key speakers" at the two conferences in Dubai, where the pressing issues facing the energy sector and governance in the world will be discussed, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani plans to meet with top UAE government officials on the sidelines of the two-day-long gatherings.

Organized by the Atlantic Council in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Global Energy Forum will shed light on the long-term geopolitical and geoeconomics implications of changing energy dynamics.

Top government ministers, policymakers, academics, and business people are expected to attend the events that are taking place alongside the Dubai Expo 2020.

The 2022 World Government Summit – held in conjunction with the energy forum – will focus on "tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments," according to the Council.

"The Russia-Ukraine crisis underscores the interconnectedness of these issues and the urgent need to address them," the think-tank added.

The energy forum's sixth version would also address issues that have arisen as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In January, Prime Minister Barzani previously visited the UAE and met with Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.