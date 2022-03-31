Masoud Barzani congratulates Assyrian and Chaldean Christians on Akitu

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani congratulated Assyrian and Chaldean Christians on the holiday of Akitu on Thursday.

The Assyrian New Year, known as Akitu, marks the beginning of the year 6772 for both denominations. The event is celebrated annually by members of the Christian community across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

"On the occasion of the Assyrian Babylonian New Year and the Akitu feast, we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Chaldean Syriac-Assyrian people in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world. We hope that the new year will be a new beginning of goodness, happiness, blessing, and spreading peace and harmony in the region and around the world," Barzani said in a statement.

"On this occasion, we assure our Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian sisters and brothers and all other components of Kurdistan that the principle of humanity unites us and that our fate, happiness, and sorrow are linked to each other," he added.

"Therefore, we must all adhere to the principle of coexistence and brotherhood among all religious and national components and make it richer."

Barzani also hoped that the Chaldean Syriac-Assyrian people "spend all holidays in peace, pleasure, and happiness."

Every year, thousands of Assyrians and Chaldeans from the Kurdistan Region and beyond gather together with their families to mark the occasion with music, dance, and other celebratory activities.

The Assyrian and Babylonian calendar begins on the first day of April, which is Akitu. The holiday lasts for 12 days.