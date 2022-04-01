Security

Turkish-backed factions continue looting archeological sites in Afrin

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) continues to loot antiques on the Beir Al-Athary hill south of Shirkan village in Afrin's Al-Ma'batly district.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An archeological hill in Basuta village in Syria's Kurdish Afrin region (Photo: SOHR)
Syria Afrin Archaeology SNA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed factions continue to excavate and search for antiques in archeological sites in the northwestern Syrian Kurdish Afrin region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

According to the war monitor, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) continues to loot antiques on the Beir Al-Athary hill south of Shirkan village in Afrin's Al-Ma'batly district. The hill was damaged by heavy machinery. 

The archaeological Juwaik hill was also subjected by the SNA to excavations with heavy machinery, and dozens of nearby olive trees were destroyed. 

The Syria-based North Press agency reported that the Turkish-backed Jaysh al-Nukhba faction brought in excavation machinery to the vicinity of the Nebi Huri archeological site. That site includes a Roman pyramidal graveyard dating back to the middle of the third century AD.

SOHR previously reported on Mar. 20 that Turkish-backed factions continued excavating and bulldozing Tarnada hill. It also reported on Mar. 6 that Turkish-backed factions destroyed the remainder of the archeological hill in Basuta village south of Afrin.

Turkish-backed factions have occupied Afrin since March 2018, when the Turkish Army launched a cross-border offensive against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Since then, civilians have faced kidnappings and arrests, often for ransom, and numerous archeological sites have been damaged and looted by Turkish-backed factions.

