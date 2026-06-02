PM Barzani Congratulates Tom Barrack on Expanded U.S. Envoy Role for Iraq and Syria

In a statement published on social media platform X, Prime Minister Barzani said: “I wish you success in this role and I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Tom Barrack on his appointment as U.S. Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria, expressing confidence in the continued cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

In a statement published on social media platform X, Prime Minister Barzani said: “Congratulations U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye Tom Barrack on your appointment as Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria. I wish you success in this role and I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.”

Barrack, an American diplomat, private equity real estate investor, and longtime confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump, currently serves as the United States Ambassador to Türkiye. Alongside his ambassadorial duties in Ankara, he now serves as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and Iraq, placing him at the center of Washington’s diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

Appointed by President Trump, Barrack was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and assumed office as ambassador in May 2025. He was initially designated as the special envoy to Syria in 2025 before his responsibilities were expanded to include Iraq, formally establishing him as the Special Presidential Envoy for both countries.

Barzani’s message underscores the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to maintaining close ties with the United States and strengthening cooperation with American officials involved in regional security, diplomacy, and strategic affairs.