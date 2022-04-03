Civilian injured by Turkish shelling near Syria's Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One civilian was injured by Turkish shelling near Tal Tamr and Abu Rasin (Zirgan) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Al-Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

Turkish forces stationed in Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) fired artillery shells and rockets at Tal Tamr and Abu Rasin. According to SOHR, they shelled a total of 17 villages and positions.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported that the attacks took place in Al-Dardara village in the vicinity of Abu Rasin (Zirgan) town in the northwestern countryside.

SANA said the shelling also damaged some homes and public and private properties.

Despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States, in effect since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue to target SDF-held areas. Civilians often fall victim to these attacks.

The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday also denied that three SDF fighters were killed in a Turkish bombing run on the city of Ain Issa.

SOHR also said that Turkish forces had fired heavy artillery shells on Ain Issa district in the northern countryside of Raqqa for the second day in a row.

However, no casualties have been reported.