Erbil Governor: Body Identified as Missing Woman Avesta Yousuf, Legal Procedures Near Completion

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Sunday that a body recently discovered and transferred to the Erbil forensic medical examiner has been identified by the father of Avesta Yousuf as his daughter, bringing clarity to a case that has drawn public attention for months.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoshnaw said Yousuf's father, accompanied by several relatives, viewed the body in the forensic office. He noted that multiple pieces of evidence—including a neck bracelet, clothing, shoes, and the relatively preserved condition of the face—support the identification.

“Full legal measures have been taken to identify the body, and the process is now in its final stages,” the governor said, adding that all procedures are being completed in accordance with the law.

According to Khoshnaw, security forces in the Qandil area were alerted by a citizen who reported the discovery of the body. Security teams immediately arrived at the scene and informed the relevant authorities, after which the body was transferred for forensic examination.

At the request of Yousuf's father, the governor said the body would be returned to the Barzan area on Monday for burial.

Avesta Yousuf, 27, went missing on April 5 after traveling with her family from Erbil to the Mergasur district. During the trip, the family was taking photographs along a riverbank when she fell into the river.

Following her disappearance, dozens of civil defense teams and volunteers conducted extensive search operations for several months. On July 5, search efforts formally concluded without finding the body.

The identification brings a measure of closure to the family as authorities finalize the remaining legal steps.