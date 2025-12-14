Syrian, U.S. Foreign Ministers Discuss Lifting Caesar Sanctions

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani and U.S. Secretary of State Rubio discussed accelerating the lifting of Caesar sanctions and strengthening counterterrorism cooperation. They exchanged condolences over the Palmyra attack, affirming it would not derail emerging bilateral relations.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday, during which the two sides discussed lifting the Caesar sanctions and reviewed key issues of mutual interest, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the phone call addressed a range of shared concerns, including recent security developments and the future of Syrian–American relations.

During the call, both ministers exchanged condolences over what the ministry described as the “tragic Palmyra incident,” stressing that the attack represented an attempt to undermine the newly emerging Syrian–U.S. relationship. The discussion included a reaffirmation of key bilateral files between the two countries.

Al-Shaibani expressed regret over the incident, describing it as a new challenge in the fight against terrorism. He emphasized the importance of Syria working hand in hand with its international partners, foremost among them the United States, to strengthen joint counterterrorism efforts.

The Syrian foreign minister conveyed the condolences of President Ahmed al-Sharaa to U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed Syria’s gratitude to Washington for its support. He also thanked the United States for its efforts to accelerate the lifting of the Caesar sanctions.

The Palmyra incident referenced in the call has been cited by Syrian officials as part of broader security challenges linked to terrorism. Syrian authorities have framed such attacks as attempts to destabilize regional security and disrupt emerging diplomatic cooperation with international partners.

The issue of the Caesar sanctions has remained a central topic in Syrian–U.S. discussions, particularly in relation to economic recovery, stability, and regional security.

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Secretary Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s continued support for the Syrian government across multiple sectors. This includes backing efforts to combat terrorism, enhance stability, and contribute to creating conditions conducive to economic recovery, in a way that serves the interests of the Syrian people and strengthens security and peace in the region.

The Palmyra incident has been referenced by Syrian officials as part of ongoing security challenges linked to terrorist activity. It has also figured prominently in diplomatic exchanges between Damascus and Washington amid efforts to reinforce cooperation.

In this context, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said a deadly ISIS ambush targeting joint Syrian–American forces near Palmyra underscores, rather than undermines, Washington’s counterterrorism strategy and reaffirms continued cooperation with Syrian partners to prevent the group’s resurgence.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Barrack addressed the attack one day after what he described as a “cowardly terrorist ambush” that killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria. He said the attack highlighted the enduring threat posed by ISIS not only to Syria but to global security, including the territorial integrity and safety of the United States homeland.

The call underscored ongoing diplomatic engagement between Damascus and Washington at a time of heightened security concerns and renewed discussion over sanctions relief.