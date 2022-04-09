ISIS kills one person, injures three others in two separate attacks in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS killed one person and injured three others in the disputed province of Kirkuk on Saturday evening.

“Armed ISIS militants launched an attack on a security point in Dakishman village belonging to the security units of the Iraqi parliament member Wasfi al-Asi,” a government security source in Kirkuk told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent. “The attack resulted in killing a member in the security unit and injuring another one.”

Talking with the security source, the correspondent for Kurdistan 24 was informed that a second ISIS attack had taken place at the same time, but in a different part of the province.

“In the second attack, ISIS rained on civilians in the southern part of the province with gunfire,” the security source disclosed. “Two civilians were severely injured in the gunfire.”

“Simultaneously with the second attack, ISIS kidnapped a civilian named Husam Mohammed Khalaf,” the security source told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent.

Also on Saturday, an intelligence officer told Kurdistan 24 that two soldiers were killed after ISIS militants attacked the Fourth Regiment in Al-Jazeera Operations Command during a dust storm in Iraq’s Anbar province.

The disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, like Kirkuk, have always witnessed high rates of ISIS attacks against government security forces and civilians.

In the past 6 to 10 months, ISIS has increased its attacks against Kurdish and Iraqi forces, killing and injuring a significant number on both sides.

This troubling development led to a series of meetings between top security leaders and advisers for the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).

These meetings were intended to bolster coordination between the Kurdish and Iraqi authorities in joint operations against the resurgent threat of ISIS in the disputed areas.