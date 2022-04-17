43 ‘Asian nationals’ arrested for trying to enter Iraq illegally

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi forces arrested more than 40 “Asian nationals” attempting to illegally cross over Iraq’s borders through the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province, the military announced on Sunday.

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency at the Iraqi Ministry of Interior arrested the 43 individuals at one of Sulaimani’s border crossings, the military's Security Media Cell announced.

Apart from describing the suspects as “Asian nationals,” the agency did not elaborate on their citizenship.

Sulaimani province's only international border is with Iran.

The agency also recently announced the arrest of 30 “Asian nationals” attempting to enter Iraq’s southern Maysan province illegally.

Iraq punishes anyone that illegally attempts to enter the country with a specific term of imprisonment or lifetime, per the country’s Law on Foreigners Residence No. 118 of 1978. Life imprisonment in Iraq does not exceed 15 years.

According to international reports, human smuggling and trafficking have been widespread in post-2003 Iraq, including exploitation of children, forced prostitution, and organ trafficking.

In 2020, the Iraqi Observatory for Victims of Human Trafficking said children under 16 make up “two-thirds” of trafficking victims.

Experts often blame poverty and rising unemployment coupled with weak legislation and implementation for the rising incidents of human trafficking in the country.