Drone Strike Hits Aid Warehouse in Iran’s Bushehr, Red Crescent Reports

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the strike occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the city of Choghadak. The facility, used for storing emergency relief supplies, was reportedly hit by drones operated by the United States and Israel.

2026-04-03 10:48

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A humanitarian aid warehouse in southern Iran’s Bushehr province was targeted in a drone attack early Friday morning, resulting in the destruction of relief supplies and vehicles, according to officials.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the strike occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the city of Choghadak. The facility, used for storing emergency relief supplies, was reportedly hit by drones operated by the United States and Israel.

Ehsan Izadpanah, Director General of the Bushehr Red Crescent Society, confirmed that two containers and two humanitarian aid vehicles were destroyed in the attack. No casualties were immediately reported.

Izadpanah condemned the incident, stressing that targeting humanitarian infrastructure violates international norms. He noted that such actions are prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, which protect civilian facilities and aid operations during conflicts.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in Bushehr, following a recent security incident at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Russia evacuated additional personnel after a reported projectile landed within the facility on March 24. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia's atomic energy agency Rosatom, confirmed that 163 staff members left Bushehr for the Iranian-Armenian border on March 25, leaving about 300 personnel on-site to oversee operations. The plant, partially constructed by Russia, relies heavily on Russian technicians, and two new reactors under construction were also affected by the increased security concerns.

Iran's atomic energy organization stated that the projectile caused no damage and accused the U.S. and Israel of targeting the plant. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog called for "maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks," highlighting the potential dangers of military activity near nuclear facilities.

No immediate response has been issued by U.S. or Israeli officials regarding the warehouse attack or the incident at the nuclear plant.