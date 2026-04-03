Drone Crash Damages Homes in Erbil’s Karezan Neighborhood

According to a correspondent from Kurdistan24 at the scene, the first drone crashed into a residential house, shortly followed by another drone falling in the same area.

2026-04-03 14:39

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Early Friday morning, two explosive-laden drones fell in the Karezan neighborhood of Erbil within minutes of each other, causing significant property damage but no reported casualties.

According to a correspondent from Kurdistan24 at the scene, the first drone crashed into a residential house, shortly followed by another drone falling in the same area. The impacts caused extensive damage to the targeted home and nearby properties.

The house was occupied by a single woman who was not present at the time of the incident. She had spent the night at her son’s home, a decision that likely spared her from harm.

“Last night, I went to my son’s house and was not at home,” she told Kurdistan24. “Early in the morning, one of the neighbors contacted us and informed us that a drone had fallen on my house. Thank God, there were no casualties.”

She added that while her home suffered extensive damage, her primary concern was safety. “My house is badly damaged, but the important thing is that we are safe,” she said.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the origin or intended target of the drones.