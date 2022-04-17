SDF denies loss of 13 fighters in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday denied that 13 of the group's fighters were killed while attacking areas controlled by Turkey.

"We confirm that this news is untrue, and our fighters have not conducted any attacks in the past few days, nor have any of them been martyred," the SDF said in a statement.

The Turkish Defense Ministry made the claim, the SDF said.

The SDF accused the Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army of intensifying their attacks. "Many Christian villages in Tal Tamir were shelled yesterday, as they were preparing to celebrate Easter."

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army have continued to target SDF-held areas, especially near Tal Tamr.

Read More: Turkish-backed groups continue to shell near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr

A Turkish drone targeted a checkpoint of an SDF-affiliated Assyrian group called Natora in Tel Tawel village near Tal Tamr, injuring a fighter and a civilian, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

However, according to the SDF-affiliated Syriac Military Council, mortar shelling by Turkish-backed groups injured Nattoreh's commander and a guard in that attack, not a drone.