EU Fails to Reach Deal on New Deportation Rules After Marathon Talks

EU negotiations over stricter migration laws resumed for a second day after member states and lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on new deportation measures

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - European Union officials returned to the negotiating table on Thursday after marathon talks over sweeping migration law reforms ended without an agreement, exposing deep divisions over plans to tighten deportation rules and establish migrant return centers outside EU borders.

The discussions come amid growing political pressure across Europe to reduce flows and strengthen controls over who can enter and remain inside the bloc.

Diplomatic sources said several unresolved issues still remain, particularly regarding the timetable for implementing the proposed legislation.

The proposed measures would allow the establishment of return centers outside EU territory for migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The reforms could also impose harsher penalties on migrants who refuse deportation orders, including detention and entry bans.

The plans have triggered criticism from human rights organizations, which warn the reforms could expose migrants to dangerous conditions and undermine international protections.

Despite the criticism, several European countries — including Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany, and Netherlands — continue exploring options for establishing such centers.

With the number of new arrivals declining, Brussels has increasingly shifted its focus toward improving deportation systems and accelerating the return of rejected asylum seekers to their countries of origin.

In a related move, the European Commission announced it had invited Taliban officials to Brussels for discussions regarding the return of Afghan migrants, a step that has raised ethical and practical concerns among rights groups and policymakers.

Austria also signed an agreement with Uzbekistan earlier in May aimed at facilitating deportation procedures.

Countries backing the reforms argue that offshore return centers would both streamline deportation operations and act as a deterrent against irregular migration. However, nations such as France and Spain remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the system and have so far stayed on the sidelines of the negotiations.

The renewed talks in Brussels highlight the European Union’s continued struggle to balance border control, political pressure, and humanitarian obligations as migration remains one of the bloc’s most divisive issues.