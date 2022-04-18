Clashes erupt between Iraqi Army and PKK in Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Clashes erupted between the Iraqi Army and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) north of Mount Sinjar in Nineveh province on Monday.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that the clashes occurred in the Dokuri compound of the Sinuni district in Sinjar District.

According to the source, the PKK militants took a number of Iraqi soldiers by car inside the compound by force after they had attempted to set up a security checkpoint on the road leading to it.

The source did not disclose any further details about the incident.

The Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in October 2020 that they had reached an agreement to restore security and administrative order to Sinjar, where various competing armed groups remain active.

The federal government previously stated that it has implemented a large part of the Sinjar agreement. However, the KRG sees any progress made in implementing the agreement as a mere "formality" so long as armed groups remain in the area.