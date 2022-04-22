PM Barzani arrives back in Erbil following official visit to UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived back in Erbil on Friday following his official visit to the United Kingdom, according to a statement from his office.

The prime minister’s visit to the UK, which began on Monday, was very success. Aside from meeting his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, the Kurdish leader also met with numerous senior British ministers and officials and discussed the situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The prime minister was accompanied by ministers from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) throughout his trip.

On the second day of the visit, Barzani presented a speech at the prestigious Chatham House think tank in London.

Diplomats, Kurdish and British officials as well as academic pundits attended the event, which focused on the most pressing issues in Iraq, including the necessity of implementing extensive reforms and increasing decentralization.

Barzani also met with Sir John Major and Tony Blair, two former British prime ministers who played a major role in strengthening Britain’s ties with the Kurdistan Region.

In another meeting with the incumbent Iraqi Ambassador to the UK, Mohammad Jaafar al-Sadr, the prime minister discussed the ongoing Iraqi government formation. The Saving the Homeland coalition nominated the Iraqi diplomat to be the country’s next prime minister.

“Three days in London, so many engagements, and a relationship that expands based on friendship and opportunity,” Barzani tweeted on Thursday.

Three days in London, so many engagements, and a relationship that expands based on friendship and opportunity.



We have so much in common, and so much to unlock from our partnership. pic.twitter.com/doIBSTJnBV — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 21, 2022

“We have so much in common, and so much to unlock from our partnership.”