PM Barzani discusses UK-Kurdistan Region ties with Sir John Major

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with former British Prime Minister Sir John Major on Wednesday during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Barzani and Major discussed the importance of developing bilateral ties between London and Erbil, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

They also discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, the press release noted.

Barzani earlier met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Major’s successor. They discussed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “economic diversification and digitalizing public services” and the political state of affairs in Iraq and the region.

Having served as the British prime minister from 1990 to 1997, Major played a crucial role in the launch of Operation Provide Comfort, which protected Kurdish civilians from the former Iraqi regime after the 1991 Persian Gulf War and provided them with essential humanitarian aid.

It’s always a pleasure to see Sir John Major.



We reflected on our progress since the humanitarian intervention in 1991. pic.twitter.com/4glYAN1qFt — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 21, 2022

In 2021, the KRG named a street in Erbil after Major.