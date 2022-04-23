2 Iraqi Federal Police officers killed by explosive device during operation against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Iraqi Federal Police officers were killed while carrying out an operation against ISIS remnants in Saladin province, an Iraqi security source said on Saturday.

The source told Kurdistan 24 that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on the road the police patrol was driving on as it searched for ISIS militants. The ensuing explosion killed two police officers and injured two others.

The incident occurred in the al-Dhuluia area 90 kilometers north of Baghdad on the border with Diyala province.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi forces launched the second phase of Operation Solid Will. The anti-ISIS operation is concentrated in western Anbar and the middle Euphrates region.

In April, Iraqi forces launched a large-scale military operation covering the western and northern provinces of Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh, against ISIS sleeper cells and remnants. These operations are all part of Baghdad's efforts to prevent the group from mounting attacks and making a resurgence.