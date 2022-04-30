Syrian Kurds condemn Tadamon massacre

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in northeast Syria on Friday condemned the Al-Tadamon neighborhood ‘massacre’.

The SDC is the political counterpart of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A recently released video from a Guardian report showed how civilians were killed in 2013 by Syrian government security officials, falling into a mass grave in Tadamon.

“The massacre of Al-Tadamon neighborhood which shocked the world for the heinous crime committed against 41 blindfolded civilians to be executed by bullets and burning their bodies in a brutal and horrific scene,” the SDC said in a statement.

The SDC said it reminded them of the killing of Hevrin Khalaf, along with her driver and her companions, and the mutilation of the female Kurdish fighter Barin Kobani by Syrian rebel groups.

“We as members of the Syrian Democratic Council express our regret at the horror of the scenes that have been published for the massacre of Al-Tadamon neighborhood, and call for the punishment of those involved and bringing them to justice,” the SDC said.

“We stress that a comprehensive political solution cannot be reached if war criminals are not punished and the fates of the missing and detainees are clarified.”

The US State Department also strongly condemned “the atrocities depicted in a recently released video” on Friday.