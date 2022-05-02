KRSC locates launch site used in Erbil rocket attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) located the location from which six rockets were fired at Erbil, it announced in a statement late Sunday.

The rockets were fired from the Al-Hamdaniyah district in northeast Nineveh province.

The same area houses the headquarters of the Commandos Brigades of the Nineveh Joint Operations Command, the Iranian-backed Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq group, and the Shabak-led brigade in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the KRSC said.

"Those places are under the command of Iraqi federal forces and are not far away from the established headquarters of the federal government," the statement added, urging Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his government to remove the threats posed by "terrorists and thugs".

The council blamed "terrorist groups" for the attack and vowed they would pay a price for their action.

The KRSC will cooperate with the federal government to combat and end these acts of "sabotage".

Prime Minister Kadhimi said that such repeated attacks would strengthen his government's will to "enforce the law" and combat terrorism in a phone call with President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.

The United Kingdom Consul General David Hunt tweeted that the attacks were a "senseless and reckless act", saying there is no excuse for such violence.

Sunday attack followed a similar rocket attack in early April against the same area.