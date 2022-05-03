UN Iraq commends courage of Iraqi and Kurdistan Region media workers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Monday commended “the courage of Iraqi and Kurdistan Region media workers” on World Press Freedom Day.

UNAMI also called on “authorities to ensure their protection from intimidation and threats and to fully respect the right to freedom of expression and freedom to impart information.”

The UN General Assembly proclaimed World Press Freedom Day back in 1993 upon the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. It has been marked annually every May 3 since.

In a statement marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “media workers in war zones are threatened not only by bombs and bullets, but by the weapons of falsification and disinformation that accompany modern warfare. They may be attacked as the enemy, accused of espionage, detained, or killed, simply for doing their jobs.”

“Digital technology also makes censorship even easier,” he added. “Many journalists and editors around the world are at constant risk of their programmes and reports being taken offline.”

Moreover, he underlined that “women journalists are at particular risk of online harassment and violence.”

“UNESCO found that nearly three in four women respondents had experienced online violence,” he said. “Hacking and illegal surveillance also prevent journalists from doing their jobs.”

“On World Press Freedom Day, we honour the essential work of the media in speaking truth to power, exposing lies, and building strong, resilient institutions and societies,” he added.

“We call on governments, media organizations and technology companies everywhere to support these crucial efforts,” he concluded.