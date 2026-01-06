Bahceli Says ‘War-Free Türkiye’ Taking Shape as Peace Process Advances

“We will not allow anyone to disrupt this process. We will strongly oppose those who seek to undermine it,” Bahceli said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli said on Tuesday that efforts toward a “war-free Türkiye” are steadily progressing, stressing that his party will not allow any attempt to derail the process.

“We will not allow anyone to disrupt this process. We will strongly oppose those who seek to undermine it,” Bahceli said, underlining what he described as a firm political will to safeguard unity, harmony, and brotherhood in the country. He added that efforts toward this goal are continuing “calmly and resolutely.”

Bahceli’s remarks come amid a series of political and security developments linked to the renewed peace process in Türkiye and the Kurdish issue. On Sunday, Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) Executive Council Member Sabri Ok announced what he described as a new practical step toward peace in North Kurdistan (southeastern Türkiye) and Türkiye, speaking at a press conference held on the slopes of Mount Qandil and attended by 25 Kurdish fighters.

In a significant parliamentary move, the Turkish parliament on November 21, 2025, voted to allow three-fifths of the members of the Commission for National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy to visit Abdullah Ocalan on Imrali Island. The motion passed with 32 votes in favor, three abstentions, and two against.

The first meeting of the Turkish Parliamentary Commission tasked with supporting the success of the new peace process was held at 11:00 pm on August 5, 2025. The commission’s composition reflects broad political representation: the Justice and Development Party (AKP) holds 21 seats, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has 10, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the MHP have four each, while the Good Party and the New Path Party have three seats each. Parties without parliamentary factions are represented by one member each.

On the ground, developments have also taken place. On July 11, 2025, a group of 30 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters laid down their weapons during a ceremony at Jasana Cave in the Surdash area of Sulaimani province, a move widely seen as a symbolic step within the broader peace efforts.

Together, these political, parliamentary, and security-related developments point to renewed momentum in Türkiye's peace process, as senior political figures emphasize their commitment to dialogue and stability.