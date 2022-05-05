Danish cyclist killed by IED in Duhok province 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Danish cyclist was killed on Thursday evening when a bomb exploded in the Kani Masi subdistrict of the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

Initial reports indicated that the cyclist was wounded by a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

A security source in the area confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that the cyclist succumbed to his injuries.

Rescue teams are recovering the body in the rural area. Medical emergency teams had immediately arrived at the scene following the explosion, the source added.

In late August 2021, two Iraqi tourists were similarly killed by a roadside bomb while visiting Zakho's Banke village.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) frequently plants IEDs in its ongoing conflict with the Turkish Army.

The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces have also detonated similar roadside bombs in the remote areas of the province, so they don't injure or kill unsuspecting civilians. On numerous occasions, Kurdish security forces have said that the PKK militants planted these explosives, hampering civilian movement in the area and endangering lives.

The Turkish military began its latest air and ground operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, against the PKK in the mountainous areas of Duhok province. That military campaign is ongoing.