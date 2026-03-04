Kurdistan Region President, Iran’s FM Discuss Regional Stability, Bilateral Relations in Phone Call

The statement added that the discussions also focused on border security, emphasizing the need to prevent any attempts that could undermine regional stability or further complicate the situation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and security cooperation, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The Presidency stated that the two officials reviewed the ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kurdistan Region, as well as recent regional developments and their potential implications. Both sides stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability amid rising tensions.

The statement added that the discussions also focused on border security, emphasizing the need to prevent any attempts that could undermine regional stability or further complicate the situation.

President Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would not become involved in ongoing conflicts and would continue to play a stabilizing role in the region. He also voiced support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preventing war from affecting the peoples of the region.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Barzani expressed condolences and sympathy following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with several officials and civilians, in attacks attributed to the United States and Israel.

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening friendly relations with Iran.

Araghchi warned that continued military escalation could trigger widespread regional instability with potential global consequences.

Security cooperation was also discussed, with both sides highlighting the importance of strengthening coordination under the Iraq–Iran security agreement, particularly in protecting borders and preventing any third party from using territory to threaten regional security.