Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani Removes All Intelligence Officials in Nineveh Plains After Drone Attacks on Kurdistan Region

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the removal of all intelligence officials within the Nineveh Plains Operations Command after repeated drone and Katyusha attacks launched toward the Kurdistan Region.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sweeping security move, Iraq’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the removal of all intelligence officials operating within the Nineveh Plains Operations Command, amid escalating cross-border drone attacks.

The directive, issued by al-Sudani in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, mandates the dismissal of all heads of intelligence agencies within the operational boundaries of the Nineveh Plains Command. The decision comes within the framework of newly adopted security measures.

The move follows a series of attacks in recent days launched from Nineveh’s borders by outlawed armed groups using drones and Katyusha rockets targeting the Kurdistan Region.

Since the outbreak of the US and Israeli war against Iran, outlawed armed factions have repeatedly carried out drone attacks against US bases and allied positions in the Kurdistan Region.

The decision marks a significant administrative shift within Iraq’s security structure in Nineveh, coming at a time of heightened military activity and persistent drone threats affecting the Kurdistan Region.