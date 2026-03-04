UN: 100,000 People Flee Tehran Following US-Israeli Strikes on Iran

Despite the internal displacement, UNHCR noted that there has been no significant rise in people crossing international borders as a result of the recent escalation.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations said on Wednesday that an estimated 100,000 people fled Iran’s capital, Tehran, during the first two days of US and Israeli military strikes carried out on February 28 and March 1.

In a situation report, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) stated that large numbers of residents left the city immediately following the attacks.

“In Iran, an estimated 100,000 people left Tehran in the first two days following the attacks,” the agency said.

Despite the internal displacement, UNHCR noted that there has been no significant rise in people crossing international borders as a result of the recent escalation.

“Latest reports indicate no increase in cross-border movements linked to recent events. The situation at the Islam Qala border crossing with Afghanistan remains stable with no significant changes observed,” the report added.

The mass movement of civilians followed a large-scale US-Israeli military campaign targeting sites across Iran. The conflict escalated sharply after strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since then, tensions have intensified across the region, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks toward Israel and across the Gulf, raising concerns about broader regional instability.