Intercepted Drones Over Erbil Cause Property Damage in Residential Areas; No Casualties Reported

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistam24) - The night sky over Erbil was shattered at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, as multiple explosions echoed near the province’s borders following the interception of several missiles and drones over the city.

Debris from the intercepted drones and missiles fell across several neighborhoods, including Ankawa, causing significant material damage to residential buildings and civilian vehicles.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, fragments of the downed aerial objects landed in multiple areas, particularly in 108 Ankawa, where remnants struck homes and cars parked in front of residential properties.

The damage was confined to property. No casualties or injuries were reported. However, windowpanes in several houses were shattered, and multiple vehicles sustained damage.

One homeowner whose property was affected told Kurdistan24: “All the windows, including those in the adjacent room, were shattered. I was about to sleep when the explosion happened. I was truly terrified, and the sound was extremely powerful — it felt like the Iran-Iraq war.”

Another resident of the damaged residential building said that more than 35 Christian families live there. He explained that the first floor of the building suffered heavy damage due to the drone attack. “We have lived here for seven years, and these attacks have created great fear among us,” he said.

The incident underscores growing security tensions, even as authorities confirmed that the intercepted drones caused no loss of life.