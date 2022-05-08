Yezidi woman killed by her husband in Germany

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Esra, a 35-year-old Yezidi woman, was murdered by her husband on May 3 in Germany in a so-called honor killing.

“I will not be silent! This is Ezra,” tweeted Kurdish Yezidi journalist Düzen Tekkal. “The Yezidi woman was killed by her husband on May 3 with 15 stabs on the streets of Burgdorf (a town in Germany) because she wanted to separate. She leaves behind two sons.”

“This is an honor killing and a femicide,” she added.

Ich werde nicht schweigen! Das ist Esra. Die Jesdin wurde am 3.5 von ihrem Mann mit 15 Stichen auf offener Straße in Burgdorf getötet, weil sie sich trennen wollte. Sie hinterlässt 2 Söhne.Das ist ein #Ehrenmord und ein #Femizid. Ich verachte diesen Teil falsch verstandener Ehre. pic.twitter.com/eRD41vX4qc — Düzen Tekkal (@DuezenTekkal) May 7, 2022

Also, the German newspaper Bild reported that 37-year-old garbage worker Hüseyin C. from Wathlingen (Celle district) is said to have killed his wife Esra after she sought to divorce him.

The Bild report also said that the murder shocked the small town of Burgdorf, east of Hannover in Germany.

Shocked citizens have left flowers, candles, and messages of condolences at the murder scene.

“Those who kill in the name of ‘honor’ and those who tolerate it have no honor,” tweeted Dr. Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, an author and Kurdish-German psychologist who treats Yezidi refugees. “Cultures and religions that affirm violence based on violated values should be condemned without ifs and buts.”