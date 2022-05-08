Women

Yezidi woman killed by her husband in Germany

“This is an honor killing and a femicide.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Ezra, a 35-year-old Yezidi woman, was killed on May 3 (Photo: Düzen Tekkal/Twitter)
Ezra, a 35-year-old Yezidi woman, was killed on May 3 (Photo: Düzen Tekkal/Twitter)
Europe Germany Honor killing Yezidi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Esra, a 35-year-old Yezidi woman, was murdered by her husband on May 3 in Germany in a so-called honor killing.

“I will not be silent! This is Ezra,” tweeted Kurdish Yezidi journalist Düzen Tekkal. “The Yezidi woman was killed by her husband on May 3 with 15 stabs on the streets of Burgdorf (a town in Germany) because she wanted to separate. She leaves behind two sons.” 

“This is an honor killing and a femicide,” she added.

Also, the German newspaper Bild reported that 37-year-old garbage worker Hüseyin C. from Wathlingen (Celle district) is said to have killed his wife Esra after she sought to divorce him.

The Bild report also said that the murder shocked the small town of Burgdorf, east of Hannover in Germany.

Shocked citizens have left flowers, candles, and messages of condolences at the murder scene.

“Those who kill in the name of ‘honor’ and those who tolerate it have no honor,” tweeted Dr. Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, an author and Kurdish-German psychologist who treats Yezidi refugees. “Cultures and religions that affirm violence based on violated values should be condemned without ifs and buts.” 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive