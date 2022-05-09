Politics

PM Barzani and Belgian Ambassador emphasize strengthening economic ties

“We discussed the latest developments of the political process in Kurdistan Region and Iraq and the security situation of the wider region.”
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in meeting with Filip Vanden Bulcke, Belgium’s Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, May 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke emphasized strengthening economic relations between Erbil and Brussels in a meeting on Monday. 

Prime Minister Barzani received Ambassador Bulcke and his accompanying delegation in his office in Erbil. 

“We discussed the latest developments of the political process in Kurdistan Region and Iraq and the security situation of the wider region,” the prime minister said in a Facebook post. “We also discussed the bilateral ties between Kurdistan Region and Belgium.” 

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Bulcke “emphasized strengthening the bilateral ties in all sectors, especially the economic sector. 

Belgium and the Kurdistan Region enjoy cordial ties. In June 2021, Prime Minister Barzani met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo in Brussels. During that meeting, the Belgian leader described the Kurdistan Region as “dynamic, vital, and effective.” 

“We can provide assistance to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) work program, especially in the agricultural sector,” he said. 

