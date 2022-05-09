Outgoing senior Coalition official praises Peshmerga professionalism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Outgoing US Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, told Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview on Monday that “working with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Peshmerga over the past year has been an enlightening and enriching experience, both professionally and personally.”

“The Peshmerga with whom I have worked are brave, professional, intelligent, and committed to improving the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and enhancing its capabilities,” he said

Read More: ‘Peshmerga is a professional and capable force’: Col. Todd Burroughs

“Each and every engagement with our trusted Peshmerga partners was, at its core, focused on achieving increasing levels of professionalism and enacting best practices for the provision of safety and security to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and greater Iraq,” he added.

Successful year

Col. Burroughs underlined that the Peshmerga are intensely devoted and committed, “which made this last year both enjoyable and successful.”

“The Peshmerga have improved coordination with their Iraqi Security Forces partners; unified numerous Regional Guard Brigades and the 1st and 2nd Support Force Commands; improved the provision of sustainment and logistics through process enhancement and accountability,” he said.

He also said the Peshmerga increased their capability and competition “in the information environment; and vastly increased their conduct and reporting of framework, clearance, and joint security operations to defeat Daesh (ISIS).”

Read More: Ministry of Peshmerga meets with coalition military media advisors

Col. Burroughs underlined that these achievements do not happen by accident.

Trusted force

“They happen through hard work, dedication, and commitment to an ideal - the ideal of a professional, unified force that is a trusted partner to provide security and stability to Iraq and the region,” he said. “As my tour of duty in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region comes to an end, I cannot help but look ahead to what the future holds with anxious anticipation.”

The outgoing coalition official also said that he is confident that “those with whom I have worked so closely – the Peshmerga and Peshmerga leadership throughout the Kurdistan Region – will continue to carry the torch for unification and reform.”

He underlined that the coalition “will proudly stand alongside our trusted Peshmerga partners and advise, assist, and enable them to achieve their goals of a unified, professional force under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs able to secure the enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS) and provide safety, security, and stability throughout the region.”

Read More: UK and Dutch Military advisors met with Ministry of Peshmerga to discuss reform

“I am eager to see a unified force under the Ministry of Peshmerga; enabled by a professional, operational command and control structure; capable of conducting planned, coordinated, and synchronized independent and joint operations; maintaining and sustaining their capabilities through carefully established systems and processes; and leveraging the information environment to set conditions for unprecedented successes,” he said.

Optimism

While challenges still exist in the current environment, Col. Burroughs noted that “there are also innumerable opportunities.”

“I am confident that, with the support of the incredible people of the Kurdistan Region, the Peshmerga will seize each one of these opportunities for the betterment of the Kurdistan Region and the whole of Iraq,” he said. “I am proud to have served beside the Peshmerga and the people of the Kurdistan Region this past year. I have borne witness to their incredible perseverance, dedication, and devotion, and I am extremely optimistic about their future.”

To bid farewell, Col. Burroughs, Deputy Director of MAG-North, visited us at our camp as his mission is coming to an end. We had a friendly gathering. I wish him the absolute best in his future endeavours and we are thankful for his contributions to the #Peshmerga. pic.twitter.com/vzaoACaNbZ — Sirwan Barzani (@SirwanBarzani_) April 25, 2022

On Apr. 25, Peshmerga Major General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, wished Col. Burroughs “the absolute best in his future endeavours” in a farewell meeting, adding that, “we are thankful for his contributions to the Peshmerga.”

The Vice President of Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Jaafar Seikh Mustafa, also met with Col. Burroughs on Apr. 25, and expressed his “sincere appreciation on behalf of the Kurdistan Region for his input and professionalism during his advisory term in supporting our Peshmerga reform process in KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq).”