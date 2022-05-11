Two drone strikes target Kobani city

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two drone strikes targeted the city of Kobani this morning, the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said in a tweet.

“According to initial reports, the first attack took place on the main road south of the city & the second within the city center,” the RIC tweeted.

The RIC said no casualties have yet been reported.

“This is the first drone attack on NES (Northeast Syria) in May after 2 weeks without any incidents,” RIC said.

In April, Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr.

There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

According to RIC, 35 drone attacks on the region have already “killed at least 13 people & injured 34 in 2022 alone.’

The SDF also said in a report that Turkey carried out 13 attacks with normal drones and two with suicide drones in April.

On April 22, Turkish howitzers targeted Kobane, injuring 2 people.

Three days after Turkey shelled Kobani on April 22, the US Embassy in Syria called on all parties to de-escalate.