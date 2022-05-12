15 injured by explosion in Sulaimani café

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least 15 people were injured in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province when a gas leak caused an explosion in the cafeteria they were in, according to the firefighting authority.

The explosion happened on Wednesday night on the popular Salim Street, the center of the city's vibrant nightlife.

The majority of the injured are workers of the Lily Lounge café destroyed by the explosion, the city's health directorate told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

According to the directorate, three of the injured are in a "critical condition" and require surgery.

Pedestrians and residents described the incident as a "big explosion". Footage shared with Kurdistan 24 showed civilians and first responders lifting the injured from under the rubble.

Firefighters are still searching for anyone that might still be trapped under the ruins, the head of the city's Civil Defense Diyar Rauf told reporters.

Authorities denied the explosion was caused by a "gas tank", insisting that the café's gas supply was not located nearby.