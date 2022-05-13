Turkish-backed groups continue shelling northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces shelled towns and villages near Manbij and Ain Issa on Friday morning, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Turkish-backed forces recently increased shelling on areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Thursday, Turkish-backed forces also shelled areas near Manbij, Ain Issa, and Kurdish villages in northern Aleppo (also known as Shahba Canton), according to local media reports.

Moreover, Turkey accused SDF-linked forces of a mortar attack on the Turkish border near Jarabulus that injured four soldiers. The SDF denied involvement in the attack.

In a statement on Friday, the SDF said a total of 53 villages were shelled in the last 24 hours by Turkish-backed forces.

“The shelling stretched over 280 km from villages in the Shirawa district, south of Afrin, to Manbij, Kobane, and the villages of Ain Isa district,” read the statement. “About 53 villages were directly shelled using 40 tons of explosive materials.”

“Undoubtedly it requires a concrete position from the international guarantors and international human rights institutions to condemn these continuous aggressions and occupation,” the SDF statement added.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, which allowed Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite this, Turkish forces continually carry out drone strikes and shelling against SDF positions.