Iraqi border forces install new military outpost to keep PKK away from Kurdistan Region towns

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Border Forces established a new military outpost near the Amedi district of the Kurdistan Region's Dohuk province to keep the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) away from Kurdish towns and villages.

The new Iraqi outpost is in the Kani Masi subdistrict of Amedi District on Saturday morning.

An informed source in the Iraqi Army told Kurdistan 24's correspondent in the area that this new outpost will be permanent with Iraqi border forces permanently deployed there.

With the addition of this outpost, the number of the Iraqi border forces' military points, camps, and bases in Duhok's surrounding areas will reach 30.

Since last year, and in reaction to the growing threat of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the area, Iraqi border forces have been continually increasing their military bases and points.

According to a high-ranking source in the Iraqi Border Forces who preferred to remain anonymous, these deployments aim to limit the threat of the PKK and keep it away from villages and towns.

According to the source, the PKK's presence in the area gives Turkey an accuse to attack, which endangers local civilians.

The Iraqi Army recently clashed with PKK-affiliated militias in the Yezidi town of Sinjar (Shingal). Those clashes displaced thousands of civilians, most of whom sought sanctuary in neighboring Duhok province.