US concerned about increasing violence in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Syria on Saturday evening expressed its concerns over the escalation in violence between Turkish-backed groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Embassy is “concerned by the recent cross-border attacks from Syria and Turkey and reports of indiscriminate firing on civilian areas,” it tweeted on Saturday evening.

“We call on all parties to deescalate and support regional stability.”

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Syria also translated the tweet into Kurdish.

The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused the Turkish army of shelling the villages of Zor Magar, Kharab Atto, and Ahmed Munir Farm, west of Kobani, on Saturday evening.

This is the second time this week that Turkey shelled areas near Kobani. On May 12, Turkish-backed groups shelled villages near Kobani.

Since April, there has been an increase in Turkish artillery and drone attacks in northeast Syria.

On Apr. 22, the US Embassy in Syria expressed its concerns over reports of shelling on the northern Syrian city of Kobani.

On Saturday, there was also shelling by the Turkish army or Turkish-backed groups near Manbij. Other shelling occurred close to the Russian base in Al-Mabaker near Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

On Thursday, Turkey accused SDF-linked forces of a cross-border mortar attack near Jarabulus that injured four soldiers inside Turkey. The SDF denied involvement in the attack.