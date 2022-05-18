'Neglect of Iraqi population's most basic needs has gone on far too long': UNAMI Head

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), briefed the United Nations Security Council on political, economic, environmental, and security developments in Iraq on Tuesday.

"A sincere, collective, and urgent will to resolve political differences must now prevail – it must prevail for the country to move forward and to meet the needs of its citizens."

"National elections took place well over seven months ago, and multiple deadlines for the formation of a government have been missed," she told the Council.

Video | Briefing by SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the 9034th meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation concerning Iraq, held in New York, on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.



"Iraq's political leaders excuse a political deadlock while non-state armed groups fire rockets with apparent freedom and impunity," she said. "They excuse a political stalemate while ordinary people suffer. They excuse a political impasse while simmering anger – public anger can boil over at any moment."

She added that "political leaders subscribe to the notion of dialogue, but they lack the willingness to compromise."

She emphasized that it is high time to shed a spotlight on the people of Iraq and implement urgently needed reforms and diversify the economy.

"The neglect of the population's most basic needs has gone on for far too long," she said.

Hennis-Plasschaert underlined the importance of overcoming the political stalemate in the country.

"Significant domestic vulnerabilities are being compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and global geopolitical tensions," she said.

Regarding relations between Baghdad and Erbil, Hennis-Plasschaert said that a spirit of partnership and cooperation must guide all stakeholders, "including with regard to the recent Federal Supreme Court ruling on the KRG Oil and Gas Law."

She pointed out that past events have dangerously undermined mutual trust between the two sides and emphasized the importance of rebuilding confidence, "including by pledging to refrain from politically motivated, unilateral actions in the future."

"The sorry pattern of ad-hoc negotiations continues to prevail instead of what is critically needed: an institutionalized, predictable mechanism for the comprehensive, holistic, and durable resolutions of all outstanding issues," she said.

"While this is evidently necessary, such a mechanism continues to be plainly missing, and this deficiency is sadly coupled with internal rivalries on both sides as well," she added.

"While the IRGC described the targeted location in Erbil as "the strategic center for conspiracy and evil acts of the Zionists," no evidence for such claims was found."

"With the IRGC (Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) claiming responsibility for up to 12 short-range ballistic missiles launched in the early hours of Sunday, March 13, another worrisome chapter was opened," she said of Iran's unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Erbil in March.

"And while the IRGC described the targeted location in Erbil as the strategic center for conspiracy and evil acts of the Zionists, no evidence for such claims was found," she added.

Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed to the Security Council members that "the targeted site is known as a civilian area, a private compound."

Regarding the continued Turkish and Iranian shelling of the Kurdistan Region, the special representative warned that "This is a very risky way to advance interests and further weakens the State of Iraq."

"The reckless firing of rockets, including at an oil refinery in Erbil, remains alarming and unjustifiable."

"These attacks seek to undermine Iraq's security and stability within an already extremely volatile, politically charged post-electoral environment," she added.

She emphasized the importance of the Iraqi state asserting its authority in the face of such militia attacks.

"Fact is: messaging by rockets, missile diplomacy – these are reckless acts, with potentially devastating consequences," she warned.

"If the perpetrators are known, call them out. This is essential to uphold the rule of law."

Regarding the situation in Sinjar (Shingal): "To date, there is no agreement on the selection of a new independent mayor, and funds for a new local security force remain blocked, possibly due to interference into unclear recruitment procedures."

Hennis-Plasschaert also discussed the situation in the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar and the UN-sponsored Sinjar agreement signed between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in October 2020. She stressed that "Sinjaris' safety and security should be front and center at all times."

"They deserve peace under the authority of the state. Domestic and external spoilers have no place in Sinjar," she said.

"Baghdad and Erbil must assume their responsibility and urgently work together with only one objective: to improve the lives of people on the ground and promote the voluntary, dignified return of displaced persons to their homes," she added.

Hennis-Plasschaert expressed hope that the Sinjar agreement would lead to a new chapter in which the needs of that region's people are fulfilled, the displaced can safely return to their homes, the town can be fully reconstructed, and services restored.

