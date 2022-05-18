Politics

Dutch justice minister visits Kurdistan Region 

She is also expected to meet with the Kurdistan Region's top leaders during her visit.
The Minister of Justice of the Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (center) walks alongside her Kurdish counterpart Firsat Ahmed (right) at Erbil International Airport, May 18, 2022. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Minister of Justice of the Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Wednesday on an official visit. 

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Firsat Ahmed welcomed his Dutch counterpart at Erbil International Airport. 

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is expected to attend a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. She is also expected to meet with the Kurdistan Region's top leaders during her visit.

This is the second visit by a Dutch minister to the autonomous region in less than a month. The European country's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher visited Erbil in late April and met with business and political leaders. 

In March, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius met the Yezidi Nobel laureate Nadia Murad. They discussed the immense suffering the Yezidis endured at the hands of ISIS. 

They also discussed judicial efforts to bring justice to the Yezidi victims of ISIS's numerous crimes against humanity, which the United Nations labeled as "genocide". 

"Nadia Murad was the victim of the barbarians of ISIS. She uses her unbelievable strength now to fight for human rights and deservedly received the Nobel Peace Prize for it," Yesilgöz-Zegerius said.

