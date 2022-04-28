The Netherlands ready to foster trade, investment ties with Kurdistan Region: Dutch trade minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Netherlands is ready to strengthen trade, investment, and agricultural ties with the Kurdistan Region, the country's trade minister told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday, according to a statement.

The Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher arrived in Erbil on Wednesday, where she was received by the Kurdistan Region's foreign relations officials.

Barzani and Schreinemacher discussed a wide range of topics, including economic and revenue diversification, strengthening the banking system, supporting small businesses, and the impacts of climate change, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The Dutch official expressed her country's willingness to develop trade, agricultural, and investment ties with the Kurdistan Region region, the statement added.

Barzani, in turn, thanked the Dutch delegation for the support the Netherlands has provided the Kurdistan Region.

The minister conveyed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's greetings to his Kurdish counterpart.

The Dutch Ambassador to Iraq and consul general also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Barzani visited the Netherlands in late 2020 and met with the country's prime minister to discuss bilateral ties between Erbil and Amsterdam.