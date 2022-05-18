PM Barzani and Dutch Minister of Justice discuss strengthening judicial cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Barzani and Yeşilgöz-Zegerius discussed strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, especially coordination and cooperation between their respective judiciaries.

They also discussed the importance of continuing support for the Kurdistan Region to confront ISIS and provide assistance to victims of the group's crimes.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil for a two-day visit that began on Wednesday. In addition to Prime Minister Barzani, she will also meet with the autonomous region's top officials to discuss ISIS crimes during her official visit.

