Yezidi organization permitted to file lawsuit against French company

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Free Yezidi Foundation (FYF), a Yezidi, women-led, civil society organization has officially been permitted by French judicial authorities to join in the lawsuit against the French multinational company, Lafarge.

Lafarge was indicted for complicity in crimes against humanity for payments made to ISIS middlemen in Syria in 2013-2014 by French courts.

On 3 August 2014, ISIS carried out a genocide against the Yezidi community in Sinjar, displacing thousands to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

ISIS also enslaved hundreds of Yezidi women and sold them as slaves.

On 18 May 2022, the French appeals court upheld the earlier Cour de Cassation decision that Lafarge must face charges of complicity in crimes against humanity.

The Free Yezidi Foundation’s application to seek admission as a civil party in the lawsuit was filed in March 2019 and accepted on 9 May 2022.

“The world was aware of the crimes and the atrocities ISIS was inflicting on civilians, including the Yezidi people. Corporations that made payoffs to ISIS are complicit and must be held to account for their actions,” Pari Ibrahim, FYF’s founder and Executive Director, said in a press statement.

“Our efforts are designed to help ensure the voice of Yezidis is heard, including all survivors equally and the families of those who were killed. Yezidis constitute a small and vulnerable community, but justice is important to our people, and individuals or corporations that have violated our rights must be judged in a court of law.”

Clemence Bectarte, FYF’s legal representative in France, said in the statement that they are “pleased that FYF will have the opportunity to present the evidence it has collected in this investigation.”

“It is imperative that corporations are accountable for their actions, particularly when such actions contribute to mass atrocities such as those perpetrated by ISIS.”