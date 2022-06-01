PM Barzani emphasizes importance of cooperation among Kurdish parties on PUK’s 47th anniversary 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of cooperation between Kurdish parties for defending the “national achievements” on the 47th anniversary of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) foundation on Wednesday.

The prime minister extended his congratulations to the PUK leadership, members, and supporters on the occasion of their party’s establishment, according to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“On this occasion, I reiterate the importance of cooperation between the Kurdistani parties to defend the national achievements and constitutional rights of Kurdish people,” Barzani wrote.

The PUK is one of the main parties participating in Barzani’s government. The party holds the post of deputy prime minister and a number of other senior government positions.

According to the statement, prime minister Barzani said he hopes the PUK and other parties give their “strong support” to the KRG so it can implement its agenda to serve the citizens.

The PUK was founded in Syria’s Damascus in 1975 by its late Secretary-General, Jalal Talabani.