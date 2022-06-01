KRG officially announces Regional Plan for Human Rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dr. Dindar Zebari, officially announced the KRG's Regional Plan for Human Rights in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Dr. Zerbari described the plan as "a road-map for consolidating human rights principles for the next four years and implementing the commitments mainstreamed to the Kurdistan Region primarily through the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and international treaties and conventions."

"The plan was prepared in consultation with a number of United Nations agencies, local and international civil society organizations, and foreign representations' offices," he said.

"The plan consists of 27 sections," he added. "It is an extensive roadmap that covers almost all the areas of human rights and good governance, including rule of law, fighting corruption, freedom of expression, women's rights, prison management, human trafficking, and religious freedoms, among others."

Moreover, he said, "the plan and the implementation mechanism are compatible with the agenda of the Ninth Cabinet of KRG to promote and uphold comprehensive reforms."

Zebari explained that "the plan is currently in the implementation phase with strict adherence to inclusive policies that determine the role of various local and international counterparts in contributing to its enrichment."

"The legislative and judicial authorities are also on board to ensure a swift and complete execution of the plan."

The KRG Coordinator concluded by announcing that "the Action Plan has been finalized and its salient points have been circulated across the governmental institutions parallel to the Decision No 6,900 on May 12, 2022 of the Secretariat of the KRG Council of Ministers."

"The aforementioned decision imposes commitments to accelerate the passing of pending project laws to the parliament, provides a framework to make the required legislative amendments, and urges a swift issuance of the necessary regulations and instructions."