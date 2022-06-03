German tourist dies during hike in Safin mountains due to health issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A 61-year old German tourist died due to health issues during a hike in the Safin mountains in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province.

The Directorate of the Shaqlawa Civil Defense Department said in a Facebook post that the foreign national died after walking a few kilometers due to a health condition. He was accompanied by a friend and translator. Most likely, the German tourist died due to a heart attack.

“Immediately after the incident, our team in the Kore Civil Defense Centre, with the help of the (Erbil) Aviation Team and Asayish (internal security forces), transferred the body to the Shaqlawa hospital,” the Directorate of the Shaqlawa Civil Defense Department said.

To find the cause of the incident, the body was sent to the Erbil Forensic Medicine Institute, where the person was identified as Gert Walter.