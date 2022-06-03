Security

German tourist dies during hike in Safin mountains due to health issues

A 61-year-old German tourist died due to health issues during a hike in the Safin mountains in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A 61-year-old German tourist died due to health issues in the Safin mountains (Photo: Muhsen Qasrokay).
A 61-year-old German tourist died due to health issues in the Safin mountains (Photo: Muhsen Qasrokay).
Kurdistan Safin mountains Tourism in Kurdistan Region Hiking Hikers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A 61-year old German tourist died due to health issues during a hike in the Safin mountains in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province.

The Directorate of the Shaqlawa Civil Defense Department said in a Facebook post that the foreign national died after walking a few kilometers due to a health condition. He was accompanied by a friend and translator. Most likely, the German tourist died due to a heart attack.

“Immediately after the incident, our team in the Kore Civil Defense Centre, with the help of the (Erbil) Aviation Team and Asayish (internal security forces), transferred the body to the Shaqlawa hospital,” the Directorate of the Shaqlawa Civil Defense Department said.

To find the cause of the incident, the body was sent to the Erbil Forensic Medicine Institute, where the person was identified as Gert Walter.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive